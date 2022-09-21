Retirement Planning Group Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Retirement Planning Group cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,564,000 after buying an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,045,416 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

