Retirement Planning Group Reduces Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 58.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 130,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 107,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 34,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NJAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. 489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,091. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.

