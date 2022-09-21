Retirement Planning Group Sells 20,998 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,998 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,731. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

