Retirement Planning Group Takes Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.38% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 968,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,502,000 after purchasing an additional 106,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,966,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.61. 46,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,475. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.