Retirement Planning Group Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PXF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,395. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24.

