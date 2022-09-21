REVV Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One REVV coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded 6% lower against the dollar. REVV has a market cap of $4.56 million and $554,694.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00126819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00865963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.revvmotorsport.com. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

