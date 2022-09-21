RH (NYSE:RH) Director Mark S. Demilio Sells 615 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RH traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.05. The company had a trading volume of 688,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,326. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $708.58.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in RH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

