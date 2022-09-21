Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

