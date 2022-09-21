Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $869,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

BATS BBRE opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.56.

