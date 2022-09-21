Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

