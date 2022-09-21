Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.