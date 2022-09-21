Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BEN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
BEN stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
