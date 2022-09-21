Rockland Trust Co. Has $463,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.5 %

WBA stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

