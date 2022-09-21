Rockland Trust Co. Has $502,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

