Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

INTC stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.