Rockland Trust Co. Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 28.7% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 108,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.2% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.2% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 146,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.3% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $145.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.07.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

