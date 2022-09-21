Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,969 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

