Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $120,251,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.35. 28,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,359. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

