Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,173,150 shares during the period.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.