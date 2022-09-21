Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.79

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 12383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.67.

Royal Mail Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

Royal Mail Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 13.91%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

