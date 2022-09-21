Rubic Hits Market Capitalization of $7.71 Million (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $244,406.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0707 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,503.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00062126 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011004 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005406 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00063780 BTC.

Rubic is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rubic is https://reddit.com/r/Rubic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

