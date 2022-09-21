Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $349,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,898,048.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $349,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,898,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,708,567. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.08. 65,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,997,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.23. The firm has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.85 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

