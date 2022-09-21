Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $150.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997,195. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $148.85 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.23. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,708,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,253,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $206,820,000 after purchasing an additional 389,554 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,485,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

