Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $227.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day moving average is $242.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

