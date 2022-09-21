Santori & Peters Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its holdings in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. FCF US Quality ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FCF US Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get FCF US Quality ETF alerts:

FCF US Quality ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS:TTAC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. 1,845 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. FCF US Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FCF US Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCF US Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.