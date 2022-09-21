Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives $37.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

