Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives $37.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of SAPIF opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.