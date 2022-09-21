Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,325,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.66. 306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,708. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.73 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.