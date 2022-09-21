Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813,968 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119,607 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $160,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 13.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,216. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.