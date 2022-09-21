Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,589 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.39% of Sealed Air worth $32,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after buying an additional 1,613,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after buying an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

