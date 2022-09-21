Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $6.98 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.12. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,182. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

