Sarasin & Partners LLP Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.16. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

