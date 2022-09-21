Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 253,530 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 253,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,837. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

