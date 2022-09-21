Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Charter Communications worth $117,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $429,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.32. 2,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,281. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.30 and a 1-year high of $762.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

