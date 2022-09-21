Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 102,027 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,027 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 2.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of HDFC Bank worth $192,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.78. 3,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

