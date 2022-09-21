Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 174,629 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,629 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $88,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,267. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

