Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 2,816 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.