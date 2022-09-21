Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

