Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after buying an additional 1,064,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,755,000 after buying an additional 216,998 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 385,785 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

