Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BGRN stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

