Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €122.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €122.00 ($124.49) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

EPA SU traded down €2.44 ($2.49) on Wednesday, reaching €116.06 ($118.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €130.43. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

