Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 19.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 40.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

