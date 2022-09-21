Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 4.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,716,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,049,000 after buying an additional 317,657 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,911,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,866,000 after buying an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,614,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,305,000 after buying an additional 201,159 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,160,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,663,000 after buying an additional 342,495 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FNDF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 24,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

