Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,792. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83.

