Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. 39,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

