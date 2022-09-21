Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Jentner Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Jentner Corp cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. 47,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,361,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

