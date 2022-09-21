Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 16.9% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 73,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,043. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

