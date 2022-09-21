Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. 43,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,843. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.