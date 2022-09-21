Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s Largest Position

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,214. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

