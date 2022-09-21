Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 373.2% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 78,125 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 196,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,830. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

