Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after buying an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.06. 14,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,212. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.